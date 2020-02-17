Alleged Richmond embezzlement

An eastern Indiana woman who seemed upset when her employer offered her a promotion is now accused of embezzling more than $327,000 from the business following an audit by suspicious company officials.Denise Eileen King, 55, faces one count of felony theft for her alleged embezzlement from Logistics Revolution, a Richmond freight transportation company.The company’s president told Richmond police that company leaders had attempted to promote King from an accounting position, but they found her reaction of concern to that offer strange and she subsequently resigned, according to a probable cause affidavit.