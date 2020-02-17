Another delay in MSD case

A U.S. District Court judge has reset for September the trial of a Muncie contractor indicted last May in the federal investigation of then-Mayor Dennis Tyler’s administration and the Muncie Sanitary District.Rodney A. Barber, 51, is charged with two counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making a false statement.Federal authorities allege he paid kickbacks to an unnamed Muncie Sanitary District official “in the form of cash… or in the form of check contributions to the Delaware County Democratic Party.” The new trial date is September 28th.