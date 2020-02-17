Gaston shooting: more

Three Delaware County men have been arrested in a Friday morning shooting at an apartment building in Gaston.Delaware County sheriff’s deputies and Gaston police were sent to the scene of the shooting, at 603 N. Sycamore St., about 8:55 a.m. Friday. They found Bryant K. Dunigan Jr., 31, “with a single gunshot wound to the neck area,” Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the sheriff’s department, said in a release issued Saturday night.Dunigan – who survived the shooting – was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.According to Stanley, investigators determined three men had entered the apartment and attacked Dunigan. They reportedly fled after the victim was shot.