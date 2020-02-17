Cop gets job before new building is even open

Six months before Joe Winkle’s term as Muncie police chief ended, he signed a contract with the Muncie Sanitary District to provide security for a building the district didn’t yet occupy.The contract to guard MSD’s new headquarters would pay him nearly the same amount he made as police chief.Muncie Sanitary Board President Bill Smith said Winkle isn’t being paid until the district occupies the building on Jackson Street, the district is already considering a second contract with Winkle’s security company, Blackhawk Security Services, LLC.The sanitary district denied a request for a copy of the contract, which had been set to be voted on during MSD’s Jan. 29 meeting. The contract was tabled at both the Jan. 29 and Feb. 12 meetings.MSD officials said the contract was still in negotiations and would be provided after board approval.