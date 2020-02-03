Madison County Vote Centers

It looks like Madison County will start using vote centers in the May 5 primary. Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt has been working for several months to open vote centers in the county and has the support of the chairmen of both major political parties in the county. During a Wednesday meeting, Pratt said the effort is to make the use of vote centers a smooth transition. A meeting to receive input from the public has been set for 10 a.m. Friday in the council chambers of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St. The concept is to allow each registered voter in the county to cast a ballot at any of the vote centers. For example, a registered voter from Elwood who works in Anderson could vote at a center in the county seat.