Madison County Paving

Through matching funds in the state’s Community Crossings program, Madison County will be paving 12 miles of roads this year.The Madison County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a contract with E&B Paving for $1,831,276. The bid by E&B Paving was the lowest of six received by the county.County Engineer Joe Copeland said he was pleased with the bids received by the county for the work.“I expected the bids to be higher than $2 million,” he said.Madison County was awarded $1 million in state matching funds through the Community Crossings program.The county will be paving 4.2 miles of County Road 700 West between Indiana 128 and Indiana 37 at an estimated cost of $621,048.County Road 200 North (Cross Street) will be repaved from County Road 200 West to County Road 600 West, a distance of 4 miles, at a cost of $665,639.The county is paving 2.3 miles of County Road 300 East from Ind. 236 to County Road 67 at a cost of $333,172.Plans are to repave County Road 600 North from Moonsville Pike (County Road 350 East) to County Road 500 East (county line road), a distance of 1.4 miles, at an estimated cost of $211,417.