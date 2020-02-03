High School Counselors Week: New Castle

New Castle High School Counselors will be celebrating National School Counseling Week, Feb. 3-7. It is sponsored by the American School Counselor Association. There will be more than 100,000 school counselors nationally, participating in the week’s activities.National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan a career.New Castle High School Counselors will spend much of the week meeting with students to prepare for upcoming scholarship opportunities at the high school and planning classes for the 2020-21 school year.New class offerings for the 2020-21 school year will be: Computer Science III: Cybersecurity, Principles of Business Management, Arts, AV Tech and Communications, Principles of Marketing, and Advanced Manufacturing II. There will also be Introduction to Weightlifting classes for females, males or mixed groups, as NCHS looks forward to the new weight room that will be opening in the spring.