New BSU Dean

Beginning July 1, Dr. Anand R. Marri will become dean of Teachers College. He recently served as dean and professor (on research leave) of the Warner Graduate School of Education and Human Development at the University of Rochester in New York. Ball State announced the hire on January 7. While answering a media questions about the relationship with muncie Community College Marri says it’s all about making sure they have the same access to high quality education as kids who have more resources. We are trying to move the needle on improving the lives of 6,000-plus students. It’s really exciting. It’s for the greater good.