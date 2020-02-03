Indiana Session Half Over

The 2020 state legislative session is half over. The Governor has already signed one bill into law but the rest are either dead or in the balance.“It’s a short session, we have to focus on what’s critical,” said House Speaker Brian Bosma.For Republicans, everything from their 2020 priority list is still alive at the Statehouse. That includes holding schools harmless for ILEARN scores, transparency in health care costs, and increasing penalties for those who sell tobacco to people under 21.“We are on track,” said Bosma.It’s a different story for state Democrats. They’re still fighting for their agenda.