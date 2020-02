The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host a public hearing on Thursday, February 13th at the South Creek Church of God, 5937 South Park Road, Kokomo, IN 46902, the hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the public hearing is to offer all interested persons an opportunity to comment on current preliminary design plans to modify the intersection at State Road (SR) 26 and Park Road in Kokomo, Howard County