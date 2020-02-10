Anderson band to be recognized at Indiana Statehouse

At the start of Tuesday’s Legislative Session (Feb. 11), State Rep. Terri Austin (D-Anderson) is scheduled to present a resolution honoring the Anderson High School’s Marching Highlanders. The marching band won first-place at the 2019 Indiana State Fair Band Day. The Anderson High School Marching Highlanders are directed by Richard Geisler and are comprised of 90 students and 20 staff and volunteer members.The Marching Highlanders will be recognized for winning first place in the categories of “Best Music, Best General Effects” and their triumph as overall winner of the 2019 Indiana State Fair Band Day in their competing class.They hold a state record of seven first-place awards at the Indiana State Fair Band Competition, having earned top honors in the years 1957-59, 1985, 1986, 2010, and 2019.