Change Of Venue For Muncie Sanitary District Board Case

In response to the legal action filed by the current City of Muncie Engineer, Brian

Stephens-Hotopp, in conjunction with the City of Muncie, the attorneys for the Muncie Sanitary

District Board filed a motion for change of judge, last Monday, February 3, 2020. After

negotiations, attorneys for both the City of Muncie and the Muncie Sanitary District Board have

agreed to use Randolph Superior Court as the venue for the lawsuit, with Judge Pete Haviza

hearing the proceedings.