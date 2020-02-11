In response to the legal action filed by the current City of Muncie Engineer, Brian
Stephens-Hotopp, in conjunction with the City of Muncie, the attorneys for the Muncie Sanitary
District Board filed a motion for change of judge, last Monday, February 3, 2020. After
negotiations, attorneys for both the City of Muncie and the Muncie Sanitary District Board have
agreed to use Randolph Superior Court as the venue for the lawsuit, with Judge Pete Haviza
hearing the proceedings.
Change Of Venue For Muncie Sanitary District Board Case
