More than 250 people took the plunge on Saturday to raise more than $54,000 for Special Olympics Indiana.On Saturday the plunge took place at Camp Red Cedar in the Fort where temperatures were in the low 30s.New this year, students from local high schools including Dekalb Central and East Noble participated in a High School Polar Plunge where they collectively raised money for the cause.As the Special Olympics Indiana’s signature fundraiser for more than 20 years, the Polar Plunge directly benefits more than 18,000 Special Olympics athletes.