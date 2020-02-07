Changes to Delaware County Polling sites

Delaware County has changed some polling sites for the 2020 election.County Clerk Rick Spangler said that minor changes were made for some precincts based on building availability.One major goal is still to get polling places out of schools, a goal Spangler said really can’t happen until the county moves to a vote center system in place of designated sites in or near each precinct.The first step that could eventually lead to vote centers took place this year with the Delaware County commissioners and County Council approving electronic poll books instead of the paper versions used in previous elections. These would have to be in place before the county could switch to a vote center system.Vote centers already are used in at least 39 of Indiana’s 92 counties, including Blackford, Randolph and Wayne counties, according to state election division.