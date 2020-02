A Muncie man who sold crack cocaine to a police informant has been sentenced to three years on electronic home detention.Johnnie B. “J-Bee” Williams Sr., 59, had pleaded guilty to dealing in cocaine, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.When Williams was arrested in March 2018, authorities said he had participated in three recent cocaine transactions with informants for the Delaware County sheriff’s narcotics unit.