LifeStream Services is pleased to announce keynote speakers for the 17th Annual Aging Well Conference are Karen E Laine and Mina Hawk of the hit HGTV show, Good Bones. On the show, the mother-daughter duo hunt down battered homes in bleaker Indianapolis neighborhoods and transform them with the help of some rough-and-ready demo teams. Karen E Laine is also a native of Richmond, Ind.The Aging Well Conference is set for Thursday, June 4 from 8:00am to 3:30pm at the Horizon Convention Center located 401 S. High St. Muncie, IN 47305. The conference is designed for older adults, caregivers, wellness enthusiasts, and health professionals to learn how to make positive changes in their lives and the lives of others.