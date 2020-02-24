Ball Brothers Foundation launches into 2020 with new appointments and website

In addition to the change on the board, Ball Brothers Foundation announced an internal staff change: Jenna Wachtmann, who joined the foundation in 2014 as a program officer, has been named vice president, a newly created position that expands on her current role. Wachtmann holds a master’s degree from the IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy,where she conducted research on foundation giving strategies. She has a background in fundraising and nonprofit management, having worked for social service organizations in several cities.“Jenna has been a valuable asset to our team for the past sixyears,” Fisher said. “She has demonstrated great passion and ingenuity, which I’m confidentwill enable her to expand on her leadership of our staff and efforts within the community.”In hernew role, Wachtmann will support the president and COO role in strategy development, communications and day-to-day management of operations.She will be visionary in looking for new grant making opportunities in alignment with community needs and the board’s funding interests.In addition to these new responsibilities, she will continue to workwith grantees and partners within the community.Along with changes to the board and staff, Ball Brothers Foundation also announced last week the launch of its new website, accessible via ballfdn.org. The new site features a revamped user experience and highlights grantees and Ball Brothers Foundation grant making initiatives.“We had noticed that—especially outside of the foundation and non profit sector—there was an opportunity to more completely share the role that Ball Brothers Foundation plays in our community,” Fisher said. “We wanted to tell our story in a visually appealing way while still paying homage to the family history.”With an emphasis on engaging visuals, the site effectively conveys what the foundation does and the impact its grants have on Muncie, Delaware County, East Central Indiana and Indiana.To learn more about the types of grants available through Ball Brothers Foundation, visit ballfdn.org.# # #About Ball Brothers FoundationBall Brothers Foundation is one of the state’s oldest and largest family foundations. Annually, the foundation makes approximately $8million in grants to support arts and culture, education, the environment, health, human services, and public affairs. The Muncie-based private foundation gives priority to projects and programs that improve the quality of life in the foundation’s home city, county and state.