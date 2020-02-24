Are You a Tax Preparer? DOR Has Helpful Tips for You

DOR provides tax tips to help tax preparers during individual tax season

INDIANAPOLIS – Even the most seasoned tax preparers could use some helpful advice to make sure their clients’ taxes are processed quickly. That’s why the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) is offering 10 simple tips to help tax professionals file individual tax returns.

“DOR recognizes the vital role tax preparers play in ensuring tax returns are filed correctly and in a timely manner,” stated DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “In addition to help available from our customer service team, we are providing a few easy ways for preparers to ensure their clients get it right from the start, leading to quicker and more accurate service.”

DOR’s top tips for tax preparers during individual income tax season include:

Have the appropriate paperwork on file, such as a Power of Attorney form, to discuss a client’s return with DOR.

Use only forms provided by DOR or DOR-certified and approved tax preparation software vendors.

Report losses using a negative sign. For example, use -505 instead of (505) or <505>.

Do not black out the barcode at the bottom of a form or payment coupon.

Include all necessary schedules and income statements when filing a paper return (such as Schedule CT-40PNR with Form IT-40PNR).

Assemble paper return packets in order by the sequence number in the upper-right corner of each schedule.

Include the taxpayer’s identifying information on all checks. Taxpayers who e-file a tax return and wish to pay by mail should not include a paper copy of their tax return along with their check.

Do not staple or paper clip returns or enclosures, even when including a payment.

A separate extension is not needed for the state return if filing for a federal extension.

Advise your clients to immediately open and respond to all mail from DOR. Many issues can be resolved with a quick phone call or by providing additional documentation.

DOR strives to continuously provide valuable information to tax preparers. Customers who wish to receive this information directly in their inbox can subscribe to DOR’s Tax Talk blog at dor.in.gov/3877.htm for weekly updates.

More information for professional tax preparers, including how to access DOR’s exclusive tax practitioner hotline, can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/3338.htm.