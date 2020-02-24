MONDAY (2/24/2020) BRIEFS

Saturday night, it seemed like the TV show Live PD was being filmed in Muncie. Failure to dim lights was the reason for the pull-over, then after it was realized the driver was on a suspended license, a chase ensued – then a surrounded residence, only until Daniel Riddle, age 42, came out along with a female friend who lived at the residence. Riddle was arrested on charges related to a lifetime license suspension, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Failure to Identify Self. Riddle was lodged in the Delaware County Jail.

Another shooting in Muncie over the weekend left one person was wounded Saturday afternoon. The victim was in a vehicle when hit by the gunfire, North Hackley Street, suffering non-life threatening injuries. One arrest was made the same day.

In Jay county Saturday, it was a downed poll – presumably a power pole – that closed 200 South for about 9 hours. It was not reported how the pole came down.

A New Albany couple’s love for the TV show Parks and Rec brought them to Ball State Saturday – to get engaged at the game! Woof Boom Radio was present Friday when the last minute request was being considered by Shawn Sullivan from the Athletics Department. The couple’s Louisville Cardinals shirts were covered with BSU gear for the on court proposal.

Last week, you may have heard us cover a story of an FBI raid in Carmel – a man there is facing multiple charges, including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, after he allegedly used PayPal and eBay to fraudulently gain $2 million.

Andy Griffith’-inspired movie to be shot in central Indiana. “Mayberry Man” will be filmed in Danville Indiana, and the Indianapolis area, with a few days spent in Mount Airy and Los Angeles. The feature-length, family-friendly comedy centers on a rude star actor who is pulled over for speeding while driving in a small Southern town. His sentence? To attend Mayberry Fest, where he learns a few things from the townspeople.

MuncieJournal.com reports on the March 6th Runway for Rescues fashion show event. The event, led by Kishel Photography, features local kids and teens modeling clothes from Buckle, as well as a few of the animals available for adoption at Animal Rescue Fund.

Tonight, another big show is coming to Emens Auditorium in Muncie – the Blue Man Group stage show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Woof Boom Radio station WHBU’s James Burgess is now syndicated! His weekly Takin’ it to the Street Beat show is heard Live Saturday’s from 7 – 8 a.m., but over the next several weeks will roll out into syndication on several Radio stations in Muncie, Hartford City, Lima Ohio, and Lafayette Indiana.

The driver of a car says the brakes went out, when they hit a school bus transporting students to Anderson Elementary School Friday morning.

It’s no secret that Indianapolis has had many shootings in recent months, but last week’s killing at the parking garage for Circle Center Mall has visitors on edge. IMPD and VisitIndy are assuring that they’re working around the clock to keep people safe. “From a tourism perspective we know that our visitors feel safe, they report feeling safe and we are still a safe city,” said Visit Indy Senior VP, Chris Gahl.

MuncieJournal.com reports that the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. awarded nearly $570,000 to 14 non-profit organizations during the first Quarterly Competitive Grant cycle of 2020.

This is Read Across America Week, and one of the many school celebrations will be at Burris Laboratory School in Muncie, with area notables going into the classroom to read to the kids. WLBC’s Steve Lindell will be there on Tuesday!

Lindsey Lagestee, singer and founder of country music cover band Dixie Crush, has died at the age of 25. According to the band’s Facebook page, the musician passed after being struck by a car on the way to a performance with the group in Chicago.

Anderson University’s third annual celebration of International Women’s Day event will be held on Mon., March 9 at 7 p.m. at York Performance Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Mid-America League of Professional Baseball Clubs will start play in June in four Indiana cities with players being recruited from high schools and colleges around the Midwest. According to Jim Gonzales, league president, teams will start play June 13 and be located in Anderson, Lafayette, Merrillville and East Chicago.

