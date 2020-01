MITS, Muncie’s local transportation provider, is out with a new app. The app is available for both iOS and Android operating systems. It will show where the ‘user’ is (if location services are enabled) and the location(s) of the nearest bus stops in their area. The new app also allows riders to ‘mark’ their favorite routes for easy access. The MITSBus app is available now on Google Play or the Apple App store.