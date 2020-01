Madjax is hosting Muncie’s inaugural VEX Robotics Tournament on February 1, 2020. The event is part of a broader Madjax-led Future of Work Initiative designed in response to feedback from both local workforce and educational leaders about the need to strengthen the pipeline of local skills and talent. Two Delaware County schools, Delta High School and Wes-Del High School will be competing in the tournament. The competition will run from 9a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020.