The Ridenour transition team is growing. Trent Conway has been appointed to the position of Controller of the City of Muncie. Mikah L. Wilson has been appointed to the position of Administrative Assistant to the Mayor.
Steve Selvey has been appointed to the position of Building Commissioner for the City of Muncie.
Gretchen Cheesman will be the new Community Development Director.
Ridenour Names Four To Administration
The Ridenour transition team is growing. Trent Conway has been appointed to the position of Controller of the City of Muncie. Mikah L. Wilson has been appointed to the position of Administrative Assistant to the Mayor.