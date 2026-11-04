Why It Took So Long to Vote, 11/04/26

Lines were long, and turnout was strong, but overall voter numbers were not as high as predicted – according to Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler, the ballot was long – and the Public Questions seemed to take voters longer to read and understand.

Democrat domination last night after the votes were counted. The US House and Senate are both in Democrat majority.

In Madison County, it was a red wave for almost all major races including MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF, John Beeman, Republican (incumbent) was re-elected, defeating Norman Rayford Jr., Democrat. And for JUDGE, MADISON CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION 5 Scott Norrick, Republican wins re-election over Emilee Hammond, Democrat

In Delaware County it was a near D sweep of all major races – for Sheriff the winner was Democrat Dave Williams over Republican Jeff Stanley. For Delaware County Clerk to replace Rick Spangler, the winner was Democrat Cameron Grubbs over Republican former Mayor Sharon McShurley. For Coroner it was Democrat Scott Hahn over Gavin Greene. For Commissioner to replace Shannon Henry – the winner was Democrat Ken Mace over Republican Matt Kantz. For Delaware County Council District 1, Republican David Williams won. For District 3, Democrat Ashley Wright defeated Republican Tony Skinner. For Judge Circuit Court 5, current Muncie City Court Judge Democrat Amanda Dunnuck beats Republican Ben Freeman.

Democrat Beau Bayh has won the race for Indiana Secretary of State.

Astemo Indiana has announced an investment of more than $11 million to expand its Muncie manufacturing operation. Among the projects impacted are additional injection mold capacity and a new assembly line for Intake Manifolds for both ICE and HEV vehicle applications.

Jeremy Coleman has been formally approved as the Anderson Community Schools superintendent via a 6-1 vote by the ACS Board of Trustees. The Herald Bulletin says Coleman’s new contact will take effect July 1, and he’ll begin working alongside outgoing superintendent Joe Cronk on April 1.

Ball State women’s volleyball split a weekend doubleheader with MAC co-leader Bowling Green, winning Saturday’s match in five sets. Head coach Kelli Miller Phillips believes it’s a real step forward for her 16-7 team.

Yorktown 29-year-old Eric Wayne Garrett has been accused of attempting to dispose of a gun believed to be used in the fatal shooting of former Yorktown football star Chris Wilson Jr. The Star Press says Muncie police now have custody of the gun.

The Anderson Rotary Club and Flagship Enterprise Center are hosting “FutureCast 2027” on November 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $20, and the public can hear an economic forecast for the coming year at the Flagship’s campus on Enterprise Drive. Flagship president and CEO Terry Truitt has a preview of what to expect.

Muncie 36-year-old Joshua Michael Ramey has been charged with sexual battery stemming from an incident at the 29th Street Walmart, where Ramey was working in the cellphone department. The Star Press says Ramey is accused of hugging a woman and touching her breast on July 29.

Jupiter Power has withdrawn its proposal for a battery storage system in Adams Township. The Herald Bulletin says the decision was made last week following the Madison County Plan Commission’s vote to make unfavorable recommendations on Jupiter’s rezoning request.

Tickets are now available for the Future of Madison County event with the Madison County Alliance at Harrah’s Hoosier Park. The event will take place November 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $45, and the event is expected to sell out.

Yorktown senior Madden Moore began his Chicken Giving operation six years ago with 20 birds delivered in Muncie. Now he reaches nine counties around the state and has given away as many as 2,000 chickens in a single year.

As recovery from August’s historic floods continues, FEMA has released some updates. Hoosiers have received $162 million in recovery assistance. The state has seen $26.9 million paid out from flood insurance. And 37,600 homes in Indiana have been approved for FEMA grants.

The Herald Bulletin says Carl Roy Webb Boards II has withdrawn his request to represent himself in his capital murder case slated to begin on February 24. Boards is charged with the 2022 fatal shooting of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

ASAP Indiana is offering a Comedy Crash Course on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and a free Comically American Comedy Show at 7 p.m. at Muncie’s American Legion Post 19 on North Walnut Street. The crash course is a three-hour workshop led by professional comics.