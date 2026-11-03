Election Day, 11/03/26

Today is Election Day – polls are open 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Listen for results tonight on several of our Radio stations.

The City of Anderson has announced its Christmas parade and downtown celebration will occur this year on December 5. A city release notes the theme is “Together We Shine: Christmas in Anderson.” The celebration runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center.

Yorktown 39-year-old Tyson Lamar Brownlee has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female acquaintance. The Star Press says a Yorktown woman claims Brownlee accused her of being a witch, held her against her will, struck her and sexually assaulted her last week.

The Muncie Innovation Connector’s next Business Impact Masterclass is scheduled for November 19 beginning at 9 a.m. CEO Ted Baker explains more about what the third class in the four-class series will entail.

Second Harvest Food Bank has food distribution events scheduled today (November 3) at Elwood’s Callaway Park, Thursday (November 5) at the Delaware County Fairgrounds and Friday (November 6) at Anderson’s old K-Mart parking lot on Nichol Avenue and the SHFB Warehouse on Old State Road 3.

Anderson’s Paramount Theater will host its third annual Veterans Day remembrance program on November 11. Executive director Rich Jorn said there are a few changes this year, notably the show is moving from the evening to the afternoon.

No Christmas concert for Cook and Belle. Posted on their social media last week, “Due to being in a season of life where mine and Bret’s time are needed elsewhere, we will unfortunately not be having our Christmas show this year…” The local country duo post promised a show next year.

The Madison County 40&8 Voiture 510 veterans organization likely lost its original building when it was flooded by four feet of water during August’s floods. The Herald Bulletin says the organization also lost 70 years of records and 60 members are working to refurbish the building.

Corsair has upgraded Ball State’s Esports Center with 36 high-end gaming computers and 40 chairs. The university says the technology supports work in media production, animation and game development. Ball State’s Rocket League team won the 2026 national championship.

The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 93rd Recruit Academy. This round of applications is for traditional applicants. Applications must be submitted online at IndianaTrooper.com. Deadline is midnight on December 20.

70-year-old Jeffrey Wright was found dead Friday night at a home on East McCormick Drive north of Muncie. The Star Press says the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and indications are Wright was shot.

The motorcycle driver who died in a crash last week on State Road 67 just north of Pendleton has been identified as Kansas 39-year-old Kenneth Kuntz. The Herald Bulletin says the motorcycle lost control and crashed into two cars after a police chase that began in Hancock County.

More now on campus safety – Ball State president Geoffrey Mearns is appreciative of students expressing safety concerns about their travel off campus. He reiterates university police work in tandem with Muncie police to patrol the area, and he has some tips for students.

Yorktown’s volleyball team reached the Class 4A final four for the third straight season, but the Tigers fell in four games against Center Grove in the semi-state final Saturday at Jennings County. Yorktown beat Floyd Central in five games, overcoming a 2-0 deficit, in the semifinal round.

Taylor University Athletics will host a free community athletic clinic this Saturday (November 7) for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The event will be held at the Kesler Student Activities Center from 9 to 11 a.m. and will include lessons in baseball, softball, tennis and lacrosse.

The time is now to register for Gobble Wobble 2026. The annual event sponsored by the YMCA of Madison County is scheduled for November 26 with an 8:30 a.m. start time. YMCA CEO Clark Simpson on the event.