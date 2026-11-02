National Election Hero Day Today, 11/02/26

The League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County is celebrating National Election Hero Day. The nationwide event is being observed today (Monday), thanking the officials and volunteers who allow our elections to take place.

Another weekend – another shooting. 70-year-old Jeffrey Wright pronounced dead at the scene. Delaware County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the 11 p.m. Friday fatal shooting at a home north of Muncie. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 1705 E. McCormick Drive, east of Indiana 3 and Gardens of Memory cemetery, at 10:57 p.m. Star Press says 65 year old Kimberly Wright was found in the home. Chief deputy Jeff Stanley said the “circumstances surrounding the shooting” continue to be investigated.”

Knightstown 37-year-old Christopher J. Johnson, already awaiting trial on child molest charges, has been accused of sending a nude photo to a juvenile. The Star Press says a 16-year-old Knightstown High School student allegedly received the photo.

After that 28-27 victory for the Bearcats over Yorktown on Friday night, Muncie Central will host unbeaten Logansport in this week’s sectional final – special broadcast on 96-7 and 102-9 FM. Wes-Del’s storybook season came to an end with a 22-14 loss against Knightstown.

Lapel will host undefeated Hagerstown in this week’s sectional final on Oldies 101. Pendleton Heights dropped a 53-35 decision against New Palestine, and Anderson was eliminated with an 87-0 loss at Lafayette Jeff.

New Castle 61-year-old Gregory Adir Hashem El has been charged with criminal recklessness. The Star Press says Hashem El is believed to have been shooting at vultures to protect his chickens on North Hillsboro Road when a bullet allegedly struck a neighbor’s house.

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner will mark In God We Trust on patrol vehicles before he leaves office. The Hoosier Enquirer says it’s something he wanted to do, but never got around to it until Muncie City Council rejected the brand also on paper money for Muncie police. Skinner shared the action is no cost to taxpayers since the vehicle dealer donated the decals.

The annual Warrior Walk from Woof Boom Radio is this Saturday at Muncie Central High School track. $20 donation with walk-up registration allowed 9 – 10 a.m., then the Opening Ceremony, then the new Freedom Mile Run at 10:15 AM. At 10:30 AM The Walking Begins, 11:00 AM Mike Martin performs as walking continues, 11:30 AM The Mascot Race/Meet n Greets, and at 11:45 AM the Check Presentation to benefit local veterans.

Farmland 40-year-old Dairus T. Thompson II and 17-year-old Dairus T. Thompson III have been charged in the shooting death of Yorktown 17-year-old Chris Wilson Jr. The Star Press says the younger Thompson was arrested in Michigan with the aid of the Detroit Violent Gang Task Force.

Saturday, after more than 45 years Benson Motorcycles in Muncie closed. Their sign is already down, as the site prepares for what’s reported to be a new Wawa convenience store.

The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will hold its third annual Veterans Appreciation Car Show this Saturday (November 7). This year’s event will be held downtown on Meridian Street. Exchange Club president Jeremy Adams with more details.