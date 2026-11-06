Radio and TV High School Football Games of the Week, 11/06/26

Muncie Central hosts unbeaten Logansport in a Class 4A sectional championship game tonight for WMUN’s High School Football Game of the Week. Pregame coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7. A free TV-style broadcast is available at ihsaatv.org/woofboom. Lapel hosts unbeaten Hagerstown in a Class 2A sectional championship game tonight for Oldies 101’s High School Football Game of the Week. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7. Both games FM, AM and videocasts.

An unexpectedly high turnout for Democrats in Anderson led to the party winning the Anderson Township Trustee position and all three of its board seats. The Herald Bulletin says Republicans still won 12 of the 15 contested races at the county level and above.

Road report, from our Bret Busby.

Darcy Dorton, BSU’s Associate Head Women’s Volleyball Coach will be the Radio guest Monday on All Kinds of People with Dr. Joe – 9:30 a.m. On 92-5FM 1340AM and smart speaker – say “Play WMUN Live.”

More now on a story we covered earlier this week – the numbers are staggering. Anderson Community Schools faces an estimated $5.5 million budget deficit next year and a potential $8.25 million deficit for 2028 after its referendum failed Tuesday. The Herald Bulletin says Elwood Community Schools could face a $13 million deficit by 2034.

The fourth annual Anderson Community Day is coming to The Community Center at Anderson First Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events include a chili cook-off, live music and appearances by mascots from the Indiana Fever, Indianapolis Indians and Indy Ignite. Community Center director Keri Kardatzke with more.

Muncie 19-year-old Serenity Rain Hammond is accused of forced entry into a home and South Ebright Street where she allegedly sprayed mace, dousing a 10-year-old girl. The Star Press says an officer who entered the home smelled mace and noted a damaged door frame.

Mango’s Miracles is our Hometown Hero for November. The foster-based rescue is expanding January 1, with the addition of a cat lounge to its second-hand book store. President and founder Lindsey Wright explains how that will work.

New Castle’s annual Chamber Christmas Walk returns to the downtown area on November 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The mayor’s Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Live reindeer, wagon and train rides, music and shopping will be among the festivities.