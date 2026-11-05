Madison County Asking: What Will These Schools Do? 11/05/26

Both Anderson Community Schools and Elwood Community Schools had referendums on the ballot asking voters to approve funding. Both failed – Anderson’s by just 82 votes. Elwood’s by 158 votes. We’ve heard that ACS might have to discontinue bus transportation, and that Elwood might not be able to fund varsity sports, or more.

Mississinewa Superintendent Jeremy Fewell posted Tuesday night about their similar ask of voters after voters said, “No.” “We must move forward with the reductions outlined before the election. Those changes will affect transportation, staffing, safety services, and student opportunities. We know families will need time to make arrangements, and employees will need answers about their jobs. We will communicate the next steps and timelines directly as decisions are made. We will not have every answer immediately. When details are still being worked out, we will say so. Our families and employees deserve clear information, especially when the decisions affect their daily lives. We also need to keep talking with one another. People voted as they did for different reasons, and we can respect those differences while being honest about the resources our schools have available. When students return to our classrooms, they will still need help with an assignment, someone to listen, and adults who believe in them. That work continues. Our teachers, bus drivers, support staff, and administrators will keep showing up for them. The weeks ahead will be difficult. As we work through these changes, we ask that our community keep our students and the employees who serve them in mind. They will need our support.”

Kind words for his opponent – this is Jeff Stanley

Speaking about the eventual Delaware County Sheriff winner, Dave Williams.

John Beeman became the first Republican to win re-election as Madison County sheriff since 1974. He defeated Democrat Norman Rayford on Tuesday night. The Herald Bulletin says John Gunter was the last Republican to serve consecutive terms in the office.

Ron Lahody’s Trust Your Butcher Steakhouse & Butcher’s Lounge general manager Josh Priest and Destination: Muncie visitor specialist Lori Jessee have been honored by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation as 2026 Hoosier Hospitality Award winners.

Managing the excitement – the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association didn’t help matters, ranking the Arabians as the No. 1 team in the state.

Pendleton Heights girls basketball coach Nick Rogers has done his best to manage preseason expectations for a team returning its core from a 22-4 campaign a year ago.

Incumbent Republican Kyle Pierce was upset Tuesday night by Democrat Kim Townsend for the District 36 seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. Incumbent Republicans Mike Gaskill, Lori Goss-Reaves, Elizabeth Rowray, Ethan Lawson and Chris Jeter each won re-election.

As the election night fades, candidates like Jeff Stanley shared with us what the work was like

His bid to replace Tony Skinner failed at the hands of Democrat Dave Williams.

It’s First Thursday again in downtown Muncie. That means art exhibitions, live music, student projects and the monthly makers market will be among the festivities filling the downtown streets. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Moku-Moths, a new exhibition by Ball State distinguished professor of art Patricia Nelson, is set to open tonight at Gordy Fine Art & Framing. The public is invited to attend, and refreshments will be served. The exhibition will remain on display through December with works for sale in the gallery.

Anderson High School kicks off a tripleheader of community events Saturday with the annual Keith Trent’s Coats of Caring drive presented by Community Hospital Anderson. ACS communications director Brad Meadows says it’s a great opportunity for students to give back.

Three-term Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz was upset Tuesday by Democrat JD Ford for Indiana’s Fifth District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Herald Bulletin says its the first time Madison County will be represented by a Democrat in Congress since 1995.