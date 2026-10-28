Yorktown Football Grieving, but Playing On, 10/28/26

In Yorktown and beyond, grieving continues for the loss of star football player Chris Wilson Jr. Superintendent Greg Hinshaw has been impressed by the way the faculty has responded to this senseless tragedy.

Muncie 29-year-old Kobe Bryant Joyce has been arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. The Star Press says Joyce was arrested last week in possession of cocaine and fentanyl as well as $2,000 in cash.

Ingalls 45-year-old Jessica Lindzy has received a 12-year sentence after pleading guilty to child sexual trafficking charges among others. The Herald Bulletin says Lindzy’s sentence includes two years of probation, and she’ll be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

East Madison Fire Territory PIO Todd Harmeson says there’s an annual average of 835 house fires on Halloween. It’s a sobering reminder as we prepare for this weekend’s Trick-or-Treating festivities, but there is a common cause.

Demolition has continued at the Muncie Mall with the removal of the former Sears site. Hull Property Group senior vice president John Mulherin tells the 765 Business Journal Radio Show why the mall appealed to his organization as a fixer-upper.

Jerry Brown, a two-time state champion wrestler at Anderson High School and the first Black man ever inducted in the Indiana Wrestling Hall of Fame, has died at age 82. The Herald Bulletin says funeral services will be held at noon Monday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Lapel siblings Jack Combs and Sarah Combs will join Pendleton Heights’ Maddie Marsh and Connor Weflen as Madison County participants in the IHSAA Cross Country State Finals at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute on Saturday. The girls race is scheduled to begin at noon with the boys set to run at 1 p.m. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Cardinal Wellness is a medical program at Ball State offering free public health opportunities throughout the community. Dr. Shannon Powers explains some of the options currently available to residents.

Second Harvest Food Bank is running its first “Getting Ahead” classes in Madison County, and midway through the program, not a single participant has dropped out. CEO Bekah Clawson says that’s remarkable.

Dountonia S. Batts has been selected as the new executive director of human rights by the Muncie Human Rights Commission. The Star Press says Batts most recently was director of advertising and an adjunct professor at Martin University in Indianapolis.