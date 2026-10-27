Spartz Wants Powerline Transparency, 10/27/26

In talks with constituents, 5th District Congresswoman (R) Victoria Spartz has found many share her concerns about transparency as PJM moves forward with plans to expand infrastructure with powerline installation in ECI

The Anderson Noon Exchange Club recently honored first responders during its annual Shining Heroes luncheon. The Herald Bulletin says Jerry Burmeister is the retired firefighter of the year, Todd Closser is the firefighter/EMT of the year, Cliff Cole is the retired police officer of the year and Matt Kopp is the police officer of the year..

Ball State’s Eric Foss Championship Performance Center officially opened last week with a ribbon cutting Thursday. The Star Press says the ceremony for the $7.8 million facility was timed with the school’s 100th Homecoming celebration, allowing guests inside for the first time.

Ownership for Burro Loco, Oakley Brothers and Ruby’s Cafe in downtown Anderson are seeking a judicial review of the special exemption granted to a substance abuse facility. The Herald Bulletin says the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals in July unanimously granted the special exemption to Gemini Recovery Center to open on West Eighth Street. A hearing is set for January 15.

Secret Families of Muncie has provided all the holiday necessities for more than 4,000 families in Delaware County since 2004. President Al Holdren notes there’s no open application process. Families are chosen carefully based on need

The City of Marion is proud to announce the grand opening of the Wiggly Field dog park at Ballard Field. A ribbon-cutting ceremony including food trucks in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Marion is scheduled for November 5 at 5:30 p.m.

The Anderson-Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce held its annual women’s conference last week at the Flagship Enterprise Center. The Herald Bulletin says the keynote speaker was Krystal Washington, who began her singing career in the Highland High School show choir.,

Anderson mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has announced a November 6 deadline for local residents to apply for the city’s Emergency Relief Assistance Program. The Herald Bulletin says CATS buses also will resume collecting fares on November 9.

Lilly Endowment Inc. has provided a $750,000 grant to the Community Foundation of Randolph County. The Star Press says the funds will help finance projects at the Randolph County YMCA, Randolph County 4H, Open Arms House of Worship’s Camp Trinity and Winchester Community Library.

A sixth defendant, Ja’Brawll Thomas, is set to go on trial November 13 for the 2025 fatal shooting of Dayla Swain on Anderson’s Madison Avenue. The Herald Bulletin says sentencing for the fifth person convicted in the case, Rejon Smith, is set for November 10.

State Finals boud: the Yorktown High School boys cross country team. This Saturday, headed to compete in Terre Haute.

Set up is already under way, and the 2026 Nights of Lights will begin at Mounds State Park on November 27 and run through December 27. Assistant property manager Liz Marthaler reminds us of an alternative way to enjoy the annual show