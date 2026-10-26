Muncie Murder Investigation Progress, 10/26/26

Progress on the investigation of the homicide of 17-year-old Christopher Wilson Jr. that occurred on 10/5/26. Friday (10/23/26), 40-year-old Dairus E. Thompson II had charges added. Melissa Criswell, Deputy Chief told us in a statement, this new charge on Thompson is “just one milestone in this investigation as our department continues to fervently work on this case. This is still an active on-going investigation.” Thompson remains in jail for original charges on an arrest for separate allegations. At this point in time these remain allegations. Thompson is innocent unless or until proven guilty.

The riots in France have caused great concern across the globe as unrest threatens the safety and even lives of many residents. Indiana congressman Marlin Stutzman says it’s a situation we can never allow to occur within our borders.

Just before the yesterday deadline to apply for help, more than $154 Million was paid to Hoosiers with that FEMA disaster assistance from the August flooding and storm damage. Julie Joseph PIO from the agency reported that over the weekend.

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce held its 2026 Legacy Dinner last week, honoring retired Muncie Downtown Development Partnership executive director Vicki Veach with the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award.

More gun violence in Muncie – early morning Sunday, (10/25/26 at 1:43 a.m.) Delaware County 911 Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 2100 block of White River Blvd. Cops saw several people in the parking lot that were fleeing the area. Several taken to the hospital – two of the victims have been treated and released. Three victims are receiving medical care at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Muncie Police say it appears there were at least two fights happened in two different areas of the parking lot. No arrest has been made as of the release at 9 a.m. Sunday. Detectives and evidence technicians are still actively working on the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Muncie Police Detectives at 765-747-4867 or Dispatch at 765-747-4838.

The City of Anderson previously proposed a 12.58% electric rate increase, but The Herald Bulletin says an agreement with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has lowered the increase to 10.5%. A decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is expected next year.

Muncie 27-year-old Adrian Jarell Wright is accused of removing a window screen to enter a woman’s home on October 4, striking her in the face several times and pointing a gun at her. The Star Press says a witness reported a second battering against the same woman on October 12.

There was no doubt about the win for Ball State football Saturday, but some are still talking about a small controversy about the bedraces on Friday: do the wobbly wheels go to the front, or the back of the beds

We reviewed video evidence from previous races, and found that to be inaccurate – but the conversation quickly turned to President Mearns’ visitors

he asked the grandson if he would be in the Chase Charlie race before he parade

Hear all about the game at 6 p.m. On Monday Night with the Red and White on WMUN.

Yorktown defeated Lawrence North 25-12, 25-18, 25-22 to win the Class 4A volleyball regional at Greenfield-Central. Muncie Burris, Winchester, Blue River Valley and Lapel lost Saturday.

Union School Corporation will operate through the 2026-2027 school year, after amendment 45 was stricken from the record and deemed unconstitutional. It was added to Indiana Senate Bill 1 in 2025, citing poor test scores.

Big win before the bye-week on Saturday homecoming for Ball State. They hope to continue the win streak Wednesday, Nov. 4 at UMASS.

A worldwide cyber attack impacted countless website and digital platforms last week including our MuncieJournal.com. Patches have been made and all operations our our site was quickly restored.