WMUN Local News Summary, 10/23/26

Former Anderson Police detective Joshua Senseney has been found guilty on three counts of child solicitation and official misconduct. The Herald Bulletin says he was charged in 2024 and spent 29 years working with the department. The charges involve inappropriate messages sent to five boys at Highland Middle School, where Senseney was a school resource officer.

Anderson Housing Authority development director Kevin Sulc told The Herald Bulletin final inspections are expected to be completed this week at the new Topper Terrace at Lincoln apartments and, and tenants will start moving in next month.

49-year-old New Castle Correctional Facility inmate Jason Andrew “Slim” Miller has received a 20-year sentence for attacking another prisoner. The attack occurred on June 11, 2023. The Star Press says a plea deal resulted in an attempted murder charge being dismissed.,

Our Lathay Peguese will speak on Monday’s 765BusinessJournal.com Radio show about the Muncie Mall – with John Mulherin, from the Hull Property Group, about the progress, the rumors, and more. 9 a.m., on 92-5FM 1340 AM and Alexa: say Play WMUN Live.

Eleven people were honored for their efforts to improve life in Madison County as InerG Impact celebrated its second anniversary Wednesday morning with a luncheon. The Herald Bulletin says bookings have increased by nearly six times in its first year of operations.

The Anderson-Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce has won the 2026 City Director Award for its Natonal Lemonade Day partnership with East Side Elementary School. The Herald Bulletin says the hope is other Madison County Schools will add the program as well.

Anderson Housing Authority development director Kevin Sulc told The Herald Bulletin final inspections are expected to be completed this week at the new Topper Terrace at Lincoln apartments and, and tenants will start moving in next month.

Second Harvest Food Bank will hold tailgate distribution events November 3 at Elwood’s Callaway Park, November 4 at the Jay County Fairgrounds, November 5 at the Blackford County Fairgrounds, November 6 at Anderson’s old K-Mart parking lot on Nichol Avenue and November 7 at the Second Harvest Warehouse on Muncie’s Old State Road 3.