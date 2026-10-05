5th Congressional District Debate? Ford Campaign “Declines” 10/22/26

The 5th Congressional district candidates will likely not have debate before Election day. The Victoria Spartz campaign reported that several dates were proposed by two Indy TV stations, but accommodations could not satisfy the JD Ford campaign. Our Radio group proposed two other dates and times, which the Spartz campaign agreed to, but the Ford campaign rejected.

Editor’s note: we were contacted by the Ford campaign on 10/26/26, and agreed to add to this report with a statement from their campaign. The following was received on 10/27/27 at 12:56 p.m.

“We originally offered Oct. 19 at the Palladium in Carmel. This is the same location where the Republicans hosted their primary debate for Governor. When Congresswoman Spartz declined, we searched for a smaller location. We were able to confirm Oct. 21 at IU Kokomo. Both locations included private security, which Congresswoman Spartz requested. Both of these dates would have included moderators of her choosing. She declined both. She continues to refuse to debate in front of her constituents and has chosen to drag this process out because she wants to avoid debating in front of voters. Senator Ford had been consistent with his position from the beginning: voters of the 5th district deserve to be there and to share in this act of civic participation.”

Editor’s note: WMUN / Woof Boom Radio also had offered to host and air a debate to air on four of our Radio stations withing the 5th Congressional District, as well as free audio streaming services, and video recording on our YouTube page, to enable far-reaching access to voters. What follows is the emailed statement to our offer from the Ford campaign dated Oct. 20, at 1:34 p.m.

“Thank you for offering to host the debate. Senator Ford remains ready and willing to debate, but he won’t let Congresswoman Spartz hide from the voters she represents. Your studio can only host a small private audience, which will not allow voters to attend. We appreciate your offer, however, Senator Ford respectfully declines this invitation to debate at a location where the public cannot attend.”

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