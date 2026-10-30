Fall Back One Hour this Weekend, 10/30/26

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Before you go to bed Saturday night, fall back one hour on all clocks that don’t do it automatically. The actually moment happens at 2 a.m. Sunday.

TRICK OR TREAT HOURS for tomorrow (October 31):

Muncie 5-8pm, plus a MPD MFD Trunk or Treat at City Hall parking lot from 6-8pm, with our Garry Joseph on location.

Anderson 5:30-8:30pm.

Yorktown 6-8pm.

Marion 5-9pm.

Dunkirk 5-8pm.

Gas City 4-8pm.

Hartford City 6:30-8:30pm.

Data center was the topic yesterday when I interviewed Stephen Brand

the VP of the Delaware County Commissioners was an invited guest on Radio, as some people are pushing back on the rumor of a data center company inquiry about purchasing the property owned by the Academy of Model Aeronautics

IF this becomes reality, I asked about the economic impact

but Brand said there’s more

See the entire conversation on YouTube channel Woof Boom Studio B.

Muncie North Side Middle School again is preparing for its annual Veteran’s Day program. One of the highlights is the “Sword Arc” formed by members of the Muncie Central Junior ROTC. North Side principal Benjamin Williams explains.

The City of Anderson has hired two new firefighters and one new police officer. The Herald Bulletin says Gabriel Ellsworth has been approved by the Anderson Board of Public Safety as the new police officer. Devan Swinford and Brycen Carter have been approved as the new firefighters.

He says it’s safe here

Ball State President Geoffrey Mearns on Radio yesterday, asked about some student complaints

He offered safety tips – you can see that interview on YouTube channel Woof Boom Studio B.

Anderson 52-year-old Malaika Bell has been found guilty on multiple charges including theft, fraud, forgery and obstruction of justice. The Herald Bulletin says sentencing is set for November 24. The maximum sentence is 22 years.

Yorktown churches working together tomorrow for a trunk or treat

Town Manager Chase Bruton told me it’s 6 – 8 p.m., to coincide with the Town’s official trick or treat hours.

Pendleton 61-year-old Kevin McNamara, a former teacher at Yorktown High School, has been found not guilty on five misdemeanor charges of battery. The Star Press says stemmed from incidents in his physical education class in October 2025.

Some more greatness to report for tomorrow’s cross country state finals – Delta has Peyton Ingle and Shiloh Bunch participating, the meet is in Terre Haute.

It’s an All-Delaware County sectional football semifinal as Yorktown visits Muncie Central in tonight’s WMUN High School Football Game of the Week. Pregame coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. with kickoff at 7. A free TV-style broadcast will be available at www.ihsaatv.org/woofboom.

It’s an All-Madison County sectional semifinal as Alexandria visits Lapel in tonight’s Oldies 101 High School Football Game of the Week. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff at 7. A free TV-style broadcast will be available at www.ihsaatv.org/woofboom. FM, AM and Videocast all available for both.

The YWCA Central Indiana’s annual HEELS fundraiser raised $125,000 last week, including a large gift from an unnamed new donor that came as a welcome surprise. The annual event supports the operational costs for the YWCA which serves seven counties. Read more at Muncie Journal.com.

Trunk or Treat for Good today (October 30th) from 5pm-9pm. Candy, vendors, food, activities for kids, and a Halloween-themed Car Show. Near the Eaton Community Building and Eaton Church of God Life Center at 700 E Harris Street.