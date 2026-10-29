Early Voting UP in Delaware County, 10/29/26

Up over 30% from the last mid-term general election – that’s the word for Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler when we asked him about the pace of early voting. Tuesday is election day.

Rushville 41-year-old Ryan Nicholas Burns faces multiple charges after being accused of submitting pay requests for hours he did not work while serving as a sergeant with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The Star Press says Burns was placed on administrative leave in May.

The Anderson Plan Commission officially has approved a replat for the opening of a second Walmart store in Anderson. The Herald Bulletin says the new store will be located south of Cross Street and north of University Boulevard on South Scatterfield Road.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will stay open longer on November 2 and November 3 to help residents obtain identification ahead of the general election. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 2 and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 3.

Wapahani athletics announced on social media yesterday – the new track and field coach is Steve Tomboni. He has been an assistant for the last few seasons there.

Downtown Muncie will have some road restrictions this Saturday for the Open Door Monster Dash 5k. Muncie Police Department Capt. Steve Cox told be yesterday the plan is to close from 9 – 11 a.m. Walnut to Wysor – affecting the round about, too, and from Wysor East to Madison for the race that starts and ends at Canan Commons.

The Star Press says Muncie and county officials told WTHR they have no knowledge of any plans for the AMA to sell the site to a data center. Members of protest groups “Stop AMA Data Center” and “Protect Delaware County” were among people in attendance Monday at a gathering in Selma to oppose a rumored data center on the Academy of Model Aeronautics property.

Launching Monday: the all new AndersonJournal.com. Modeled after our highly successful MuncieJournal.com, it will feature on the good news of Madison county.