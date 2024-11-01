Jennifer McCormick on WMUN’s Delaware County Today

When I spoke again to Jennifer McCormick yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, she shared who’s talking about her as the first female Governor of Indiana…

One of my questions to Jennifer McCormick yesterday on WMUN: your campaign is advocating for it – have you always felt that way about abortion….

The Democrat candidate’s full Radio segment is on WMUNmuncie.com.

Week 2 of the post season for high school football continues tonight: you’ll get the Yorktown home game on WMUN, and the Alexandria game on Oldies 101. FM, AM, streams, and Woof Boom Radio TV.

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said today that he’s going with quarterback Joe Flacco as his starter instead of Anthony Richardson, because Flacco gives his team the best chance to win. Sunday night at the Vikings on 92.5, 93.5 FM and 1340 AM.

Away, then home and home for the next three Saturday’s plan for Anderson University football – all 1:30 p.m. starts. You gotta wait until Tuesday night for BSU at home, on WMUN.

As heard first on WMUN news Radio, Devin Myers, guilty of triple murder. The Delaware County jury took about three hours to decide that – sentencing set for December 30th. County prosecutor Eric Hoffman said in a release “…he viciously executed three people from the same family…”

Yesterday at about 10:00 a.m., an alarm caused some alarm: John Coutinho, Director of the EMA said the Delaware County Building siren was malfunctioning.



Every weekend on This Week in Delaware County, we bring you local guests with useful and sometimes entertaining subjects – like this one: the Delaware County Sheriff as a nerd. In his own words, during the 9:00 to 10:00 am show on WMUN tomorrow.