Hartford City Man Faces Drug Dealing Counts

Drug dealing counts face a Hartford City man after what the Blackford County Sheriff’s Department called “an extensive investigation into the illegal sale of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs.” According to the Star Press, 55 year old Cory L. Martin was charged Thursday in Blackford Circuit Court with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in meth, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of meth.

