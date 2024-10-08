Voters To “Hire Them”

Linda Hanson from the Muncie Delaware County League of Women Voters on WMUN yesterday.  Early voting starts today in Indiana.

Reporter Peter Killeen with some stories you may have missed

Shop and Share event:  65 vendors, this Saturday at Hillcroft Services in Muncie, indoor – rain or shine.  Hear all about it tomorrow on WMUN’s Delaware County Today, at about 8:30 a.m.

The Democratic Governors Association is putting 600-thousand-dollars behind Jennifer McCormick. She currently trails Republican nominee Mike Braun by just three percent, 44-to-41-percent in a poll conducted by the DGA in September.

Muncie Central hosts Marion on WMUN this Friday night, as the regular season of high school football is down to the final two games.

Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion A.J. Foyt will sign copies of his new biography on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Foyt Wine Vault in Speedway starting at 6 p.m. ET. Attendees can buy autographed books on site, but autographs are restricted to those books.

