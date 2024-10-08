Early Voting Underway In Delaware County

Early voting is underway at the Delaware County’s Voter Registration Office, Room 104, in the Delaware County Building, 100 W. Main St. in downtown Muncie. Early voting will be available Monday through Friday, plus two Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, will be available for early voting. Hours for Saturday voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Delaware County.

