An intruder found in a Muncie home was held at gunpoint until sheriff’s deputies arrived, reports the Star Press. 33 year old Kenneth Gregory Quilaton was arrested Oct. 21 at a home along Health Drive on suspicion of residential entry, criminal mischief and bribery. Police say the home’s owners were out of town, but a family friend held the suspect at gunpoint until police got there.
Muncie Home Intruder Held At Gunpoint For Police
