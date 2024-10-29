Muncie Home Intruder Held At Gunpoint For Police

An intruder found in a Muncie home was held at gunpoint until sheriff’s deputies arrived, reports the Star Press. 33 year old Kenneth Gregory Quilaton was arrested Oct. 21 at a home along Health Drive on suspicion of residential entry, criminal mischief and bribery. Police say the home’s owners were out of town, but a family friend held the suspect at gunpoint until police got there.

