A crash along Indiana 67 outside Muncie killed a Ridgeville man. Police say 57 year old Kevin Davis was northbound and was hit by another car traveling in the same direction. Davis’ vehicle left the highway and rolled, with both its driver and a passenger being ejected. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was injured.
Delaware County Crash Kills One, Injures Another
