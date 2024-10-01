Man In Wheelchair Killed In Crash

A single-vehicle crash Monday resulted in the death of a man in a motorized wheelchair. The Herald Bulletin reports at just before 8pm, Fortville Police were called to the area of North Madison Street and Illinois Street.
The crash involved a 2014 Nissan Rogue and a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair. The woman driving the car involved had non-life threatening injuries.
