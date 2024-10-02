Fields of Faith Happening Tonight at Muncie Fieldhouse

Anxiety and depression affects all of us – and teens are very susceptible, so some of the messages tonight at Fields of Faith will talk about those issues…

Jeff Mosier from Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Tonight at the Muncie Fieldhouse. Doors open 6:00 p.m., and music starts at 6:40 p.m.

12,000 was the number of visitors posted on social media this week by City of Muncie, at Fire Up Downtown, up from the previous two years of the Muncie outdoor event. It has yet to be determined by the Board if the event will continue.

Free flu shots will be offered at Meridian Health facilities 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on October 3rd. The annual Flulapalooza event is happening at multiple locations in WLBCland.

The Purdue Boilermakers football team is 1-and-3 to start the season. It’s not the start head coach Ryan Walters envisioned, so he’s making some changes. He’s fired offensive coordinator Garrett Harrell and named Jason Simmons as interim OC. The Boilers hit the road to face Wisconsin on Saturday. Hear the game on Oldies 101.

Training camp started yesterday for the Indiana Pacers. They open the preseason on a week from yesterday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Early voting for the 2024 general election starts in just one week, and officials are expecting a large turnout in Indiana. With many polls showing a close presidential race, Hoosiers have shown strong interest in participating this year. Voters have one week to register for the November primary election, and many have registered online or in person. The Secretary of State reports that 90% of eligible residents are registered, including hundreds of thousands of young people voting for the first time.

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is announcing their 52nd season. The 2025 lineup was shared with the public on Monday. It include five shows that are new to the dinner theatre. The 2025 season starts in January with “Murder on the Orient Express” performances on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.