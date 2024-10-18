FULL AUDIO from WMUN Forum and Debate, Oct. 17, 2024

One Oct. 17, 2024, WMUN, Woof Boom Radio News and the League of Women Voters presented two events at Muncie Central High School.  What follows are links to the entire audio of each event.

First, three of the five candidates seeking election for Delaware County Council At Large (the top three will be elected):

https://www.wmunmuncie.com/e/delaware-county-council-at-large-forum-101724/

Second, the two candidates seeking election for Delaware County Commissioner, District 1:

https://www.wmunmuncie.com/e/delaware-county-commisioner-dist-1-debate-101724/

