Delaware County Council and Commissioner Forums Held Last Night

All were invited to last night’s Forum and Debate for Delaware County Council At Large, and Delaware County Commissioner District 1 races. The full audio will be posted on WoofBoomNews.com later today, and video from the Muncie Delaware County League of Women Voters will be placed on Vote411.org.

The overall mission of Ball State Homecoming Week – here Emma Gsell from the Steering Committee…

Daily events start Monday with the Food Truck event at the Brown Family Amphitheatre.

The IBA Spectrum Awards for the Best in Broadcasting is an annual tradition, rewarding excellence at all levels of Hoosier stations. Woof Boom Radio was nominated in nine categories. We won 3 awards this week – including WLBC for Best Newscast, WMUN for Best General News Story, and Jay Garrison on WERK for Radio Market 2 Personality of the Year.

An important food drive starts Monday in Muncie, for the annual Feed My Sheep Thanksgiving meal. Hear all about it Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. on WMUN’s Delaware County Today.

After a 49-0 loss last week, the Anderson University football team is home again tomorrow for a 1:30 p.m. game with Hanover in town. Ball State is at Vanderbilt – 6 p.m. pregame on WMUN.

Big weekend for Fall Sports, says MCHS Principal Chris Walker…

From WMUN yesterday morning. We have the Yorktown home game tonight on Radio and TV.

Indiana loses about $4 billion annually due to a shortage of childcare options, according to a new report from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The report highlights that approximately $3 billion of this loss comes from parents missing work or quitting their jobs to care for their children.

It’s a shortcut for some, but an unexpected turn of events has Cornbread Road being repaved…

Yorktown Manager Chase Bruton on WMUN this week.

Anthony Richardson will start this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. That is the decision announced by head coach Shane Steichen on Thursday after practice. Hear all the games on 92.5, 93.5 FM and 1340 AM.