City of Muncie Trick Or Treat Hours Announced

City of Muncie Official Trick or Treat Hours have been announced as 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on October 31st, and our List of Haunted Happenings is growing. Please submit yours directly to WMUN@woofboom.com.

Another way to vote in Indiana…

Delaware County Clerk Rick Spangler told us Friday on WMUN that the timing is critical for this method, so apply today.

Special Olympics Indiana continues its fall tournament season Saturday with its Unified Volleyball State Championships at Munciana Volleyball Facility in Yorktown. Competition is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Unified sports involve teams of individuals both with and without intellectual disabilities, allowing them to play alongside each other. Nearly 3,000 athletes and Unified partners are expected to take part in the eight championship tournaments this fall.

This year marks Open Door’s 50th year of service to the East Central Indiana community. Wednesday, November 6th, a special evening fundraiser happens at the Muncie Horizon Convention Center. You can RSVP by October 25th. Individual seats are $30, and tables of 8 are $220.

What’s happening at Muncie Mall? When I spoke to Mayor Dan Ridenour last week on WMUN, he spoke of the Hull Property Group’s intentions…

The departure of a tenant using part of the mall as a warehouse will make some of the other opportunities possible.

The other side of the Indiana Property Tax story: the worry that possible changes might mean fewer available dollars for public school funds, as could be the case for Muncie Community Schools…

Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns and the Board of Trustees oversee the District. The state legislature will likely take up the subject in the upcoming session.

Thursday is the WMUN League of Women Voters Candidate event. From 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., it’s a forum for those running for Delaware County Council at large, then from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., it’s a debate for County Commissioner District 1. All are welcome – and Live on WMUN News Radio.