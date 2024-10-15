BSU To Host Severe Weather Symposium

Ball State University will host the Central Indiana Severe Weather Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the University’s Pruis Hall. MuncieJournal.com reports the event is expected to draw more than 200 attendees, including weather professionals, first responders, emergency management personnel, weather spotters, chasers, and enthusiasts. All participants must register onlineby Friday, Oct. 18.