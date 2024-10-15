BSU To Host Severe Weather Symposium

Ball State University will host the Central Indiana Severe Weather Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the University’s Pruis Hall. MuncieJournal.com reports the event is expected to draw more than 200 attendees, including weather professionals, first responders, emergency management personnel, weather spotters, chasers, and enthusiasts. All participants must register onlineby Friday, Oct. 18.

Previous Post
City of Muncie Trick Or Treat Hours Announced
Next Post
Delaware County Parents Face Neglect Counts

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom