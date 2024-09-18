Sue Says “Not a Surprise,” and all Local News for 9/18/24

Indiana Democrat State Rep Sue Errington told me yesterday that the Medicaid Waiver Waitlist change was planned

She sent a letter to the Governor asking for another look.

More coverage of the Indiana Medicaid waiver changes – Democrat State Rep Sue Errington on WMUN yesterday mentioned another impact of the changes

Hear the entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

This is Hunger Action Month – from Second Harvest Food Bank, Becca Clawson

hear more on WMUNmuncie.com.

“I was just doing my job,” a phrase commonly heard from first responders, even in the most remarkable situations. Trooper Joe Malone went above and beyond to save a woman’s life Saturday Afternoon. She was on top of an overhead sign above I65. The trooper blocked traffic, and then climbed on to the sign. Eventually talked her safely into a hug, and she was brought down to safety. If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide please seek help. Call or Text 988 for help.

Yesterday in Muncie’s Engage ECI event put on by Gerry Dick talked about the new economy, which he says deals with Eds and Meds

Full coverage of the event on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.