Dr. Dom Caristi, professor emeritus of media at Ball State University, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program Award in Media and Journalism to teach in Slovenia during the 2024-25 academic year. MuncieJournal.com reports Dr. Caristi will share his expertise with students during the Spring semester in the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Ljubljana, one of Slovenia’s oldest and largest higher education institutions.
Ball State Professor Emeritus To Teach In Slovenia
