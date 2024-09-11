A 35 year prison term for a Muncie man convicted of providing a Bluffton teenager with the fentanyl that led to her overdose death. The Star Press reports 23 year old Teagon Thatcher guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. The 17-year-old victim in the case died in Bluffton — 45 miles northeast of Muncie — on Feb. 27 as a result of an overdose.
Muncie Man Draws 35 Year Sentence In OD Death
