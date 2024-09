The Muncie Squadron of Civil Air Patrol is holding an Open House on September 17th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2012 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Muncie. You can learn more about aerospace, emergency services, leadership and core values. Membership in the organization consists of cadets ranging from 12 to 21 years of age, and senior members 18 years of age and up.